Here we go then.
Everyone is welcome. Just start posting your predictions and then send the charities some money.
For those who haven't yet joined in the 'fun', a brief outline:
2 charities this year, so twice the fun. (let down by the democratic system once more)
Payment
We ask for a donation to our chosen charities (Children's Heart Surgery & Wakefield Hospice) of at least £5, with an initial target of £200.
You can either pay by cash/cheque to Wrencat1873 - pm him for details
or you can pay by debit/credit card via BT-MyDonate (link below)
https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/dav ... +your+page
- If you would put your user id as the 'name to display', that will help us keep track. You can also hide the amount if you wish.
For gift aid you'll need to answer yes/no/no to the questions. i.e. a taxpayer, not receiving a service and not receiving a benefit
The money raised will be split evenly between the two charities by MyDonate
The deadline for donations has been set for 31st May 2019, unfortunately MyDonate is closing down on 30th of June 2019 and cannot accept donations after that date.
Fixtures
I'll post the fixtures for each round on here. (See next post for round 1)
Just pick which team you think will win for each fixture through the course of the season.
So:
Round 1 Fixtures
St Helens V Wigan
Castleford V Catalans
Huddersfield V Salford
Hull KR V Hull FC
Warrington V Leeds
London V Wakefield
Just choose which team you think will win each fixture.
e.g.
St Helens
Catalans
Salford
Hull KR
Warrington
Wakefield
or indicate a draw (still possible if no score during 10 mins golden point... but even less likely)
Scoring
You get 2 points if you're right, 0 points if you're wrong.
5 points by correctly predicting a draw
plus 2 bonus points if you predict all the fixtures correctly in one round.
You will also have 2 bye rounds available for the season should you forget to post for any reason (worth 4 points)
Results
I'll post the points table each week.
Deadline
The deadline for posting is kick-off time for the first fixture.
You can post late, but games that have already started won't count.
There will be 6 fixtures per week, any postponed or rearranged games will count on the original round for bonus points. The world club challenge, semis, grand final and million pound game fixtures are not included in the league.
There will also be a separate knock-out cup competition included, starting when SL clubs join the challenge cup rounds.
The turnaround is quite quick these days with Thursday Fixtures.
Good Luck
Coco
Everyone is welcome. Just start posting your predictions and then send the charities some money.
For those who haven't yet joined in the 'fun', a brief outline:
2 charities this year, so twice the fun. (let down by the democratic system once more)
Payment
We ask for a donation to our chosen charities (Children's Heart Surgery & Wakefield Hospice) of at least £5, with an initial target of £200.
You can either pay by cash/cheque to Wrencat1873 - pm him for details
or you can pay by debit/credit card via BT-MyDonate (link below)
https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/dav ... +your+page
- If you would put your user id as the 'name to display', that will help us keep track. You can also hide the amount if you wish.
For gift aid you'll need to answer yes/no/no to the questions. i.e. a taxpayer, not receiving a service and not receiving a benefit
The money raised will be split evenly between the two charities by MyDonate
The deadline for donations has been set for 31st May 2019, unfortunately MyDonate is closing down on 30th of June 2019 and cannot accept donations after that date.
Fixtures
I'll post the fixtures for each round on here. (See next post for round 1)
Just pick which team you think will win for each fixture through the course of the season.
So:
Round 1 Fixtures
St Helens V Wigan
Castleford V Catalans
Huddersfield V Salford
Hull KR V Hull FC
Warrington V Leeds
London V Wakefield
Just choose which team you think will win each fixture.
e.g.
St Helens
Catalans
Salford
Hull KR
Warrington
Wakefield
or indicate a draw (still possible if no score during 10 mins golden point... but even less likely)
Scoring
You get 2 points if you're right, 0 points if you're wrong.
5 points by correctly predicting a draw
plus 2 bonus points if you predict all the fixtures correctly in one round.
You will also have 2 bye rounds available for the season should you forget to post for any reason (worth 4 points)
Results
I'll post the points table each week.
Deadline
The deadline for posting is kick-off time for the first fixture.
You can post late, but games that have already started won't count.
There will be 6 fixtures per week, any postponed or rearranged games will count on the original round for bonus points. The world club challenge, semis, grand final and million pound game fixtures are not included in the league.
There will also be a separate knock-out cup competition included, starting when SL clubs join the challenge cup rounds.
The turnaround is quite quick these days with Thursday Fixtures.
Good Luck
Coco