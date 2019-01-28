WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The dream is over ... for now

The dream is over ... for now
Post Mon Jan 28, 2019 6:02 am
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Mon Jan 28, 2019 6:02 am
Silver RLFANS Member
There were great hopes for the Red Star Belgrade rugby league team winning its opening foray into the Challenge Cup in 2019. Such a victory would have opened the floodgates of rugby league in Serbia in 2019. It was not to be. The power and experience of mighty Millom was too great to overcome. Yet Red Star Belgrade did score two tries.

But the future is not completely dark. Belgrade can try again next year. A victory in Round 1 and maybe Round 2 in 2020 could be a huge boost for the game in the Balkans. We need it. After the game's growth in France, PNG, Canada, and the USA, the development of the game to a professional level in Serbia could be a great breakthrough for the global expansion of rugby league. We need it so that we can grow our player pool, our fan base, and our financial health. The RLEF should expand its support for Serbian rugby league, especially with program officers, jerseys and oval balls. We also need to find a way to get Super League and perhaps the NRL telecast in Serbia each week.

One day I hope that we will have a truly international and competitive World Cup.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Re: The dream is over ... for now
Post Mon Jan 28, 2019 6:53 am
Posted by Freddie Miller. on Mon Jan 28, 2019 6:53 am
Cheeky half-back
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
There were great hopes for the Red Star Belgrade rugby league team winning its opening foray into the Challenge Cup in 2019. Such a victory would have opened the floodgates of rugby league in Serbia in 2019. It was not to be. The power and experience of mighty Millom was too great to overcome. Yet Red Star Belgrade did score two tries.


My wife was born and bred in Millom and watched her cousin play for them before he joined Barrow in the 50's when they were in their heyday, playing mostly in the reserves. I watched Barrow play 3 CC finals during that decade and they had 1 win. Willie Horne and Jack Grundy starred for them at the time.

