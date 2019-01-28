There were great hopes for the Red Star Belgrade rugby league team winning its opening foray into the Challenge Cup in 2019. Such a victory would have opened the floodgates of rugby league in Serbia in 2019. It was not to be. The power and experience of mighty Millom was too great to overcome. Yet Red Star Belgrade did score two tries.
But the future is not completely dark. Belgrade can try again next year. A victory in Round 1 and maybe Round 2 in 2020 could be a huge boost for the game in the Balkans. We need it. After the game's growth in France, PNG, Canada, and the USA, the development of the game to a professional level in Serbia could be a great breakthrough for the global expansion of rugby league. We need it so that we can grow our player pool, our fan base, and our financial health. The RLEF should expand its support for Serbian rugby league, especially with program officers, jerseys and oval balls. We also need to find a way to get Super League and perhaps the NRL telecast in Serbia each week.
One day I hope that we will have a truly international and competitive World Cup.
