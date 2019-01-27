WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 1: Featherstone (H)

Round 1: Featherstone (H)
Post Sun Jan 27, 2019 8:03 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Sun Jan 27, 2019 8:03 pm
So here we go then. Back in the championship after a tough year in L1. Definitely a feel good factor around the club which we probably haven't had in about 4 years (due to a variety of reasons from administration to having no HBs) I don't think there's any pressure on us this year.

Tough start to the campaign. I think Featherstone have a very strong 17, especially when you throw in the Leeds D/R players (i expect Golding, Walters, Ormondroyd to feature due to them playing in some of their pre-season games) The Boas brothers are two quality players at this level. And King who they've signed from the Eels is also a quality addition. I still think they're undoing of getting into the play-offs maybe when they get some injuries or Leeds recall some of their D/R players as I don't think they have a huge amount of depth. But that starting 17 is one of the best we'll face IMO Can't really call this one and without sounding like a coaching cliche, it really will be whoever performs the best on the day

Can't wait!

