Post Sun Jan 27, 2019 5:21 pm
Posted by glee on Sun Jan 27, 2019 5:21 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1998
Location: Sandbeds Keighley
For anybody who has not yet read the biography of Garfield Owen who passed sadly away quite recently it is still available from the publisher London League Publications. Visit their web site at www.llpshop.co.uk and click on books
[b]Visit //www.geofflee.net for details of my novels 'One Winter', 'One Spring', 'One Summer' 'One Autumn' and 'Two Seasons'. All five feature Rugby League against a humourous Lancashire/Yorkshire background and are inspired by the old saying about work: "They could write a book about this place. It would be a best seller."[/b]

