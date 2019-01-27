New season, new (or same old if you prefer) predictions league.
Iâ€™m taking up the baton from paulwalker71 and will be doing my best to run it as smoothly as he did over the last two seasons.
Hereâ€™s how the scoring works:
1. Correctly predict winning side = + 1 point
2. Correctly predict winning side and the exact winning margin = + 5 points
3. Correctly predict every winner of each game in the round = + 10 points
4. Correctly answering the BONUS prediction = + 5 points
So a total of 50 points up for grabs per weekly round of 7 matches.
Iâ€™ll try to get score updates and weekly matches up on Mon/Tues of each week.
Here are the games for Week 1:
Leigh vs Toulouse
Batley vs Barrow
Bulls vs Featherstone
Rochdale vs Dewsbury
Sheffield vs Swinton
Widnes vs Halifax
York vs Toronto
BONUS: How many drop goals will be scored in this weekâ€™s fixtures?
Entries posted by 3pm Sunday please.
Good luck!
