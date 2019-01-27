WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 1

2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 1
Post Sun Jan 27, 2019 2:21 pm
Posted by le penguin on Sun Jan 27, 2019 2:21 pm
le penguin
New season, new (or same old if you prefer) predictions league.
Iâ€™m taking up the baton from paulwalker71 and will be doing my best to run it as smoothly as he did over the last two seasons.

Hereâ€™s how the scoring works:
1. Correctly predict winning side = + 1 point
2. Correctly predict winning side and the exact winning margin = + 5 points
3. Correctly predict every winner of each game in the round = + 10 points
4. Correctly answering the BONUS prediction = + 5 points

So a total of 50 points up for grabs per weekly round of 7 matches.

Iâ€™ll try to get score updates and weekly matches up on Mon/Tues of each week.

Here are the games for Week 1:

Leigh vs Toulouse
Batley vs Barrow
Bulls vs Featherstone
Rochdale vs Dewsbury
Sheffield vs Swinton
Widnes vs Halifax
York vs Toronto

BONUS: How many drop goals will be scored in this weekâ€™s fixtures?

Entries posted by 3pm Sunday please.
Good luck!
Posted by le penguin on Sun Jan 27, 2019 2:22 pm
le penguin
Leigh vs Toulouseâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦ Leigh by 4
Batley vs Barrowâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.. Batley by 16
Bulls vs Featherstoneâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦ Bulls by 8
Rochdale vs Dewsburyâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦ Dewsbury by 10
Sheffield vs Swintonâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦. Sheffield by 24
Widnes vs Halifaxâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.. Widnes by 7
York vs Torontoâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.. Toronto by 14
BONUS: How many drop goals will be scored in this weekâ€™s fixtures?....................... 1
Posted by Bull Mania on Sun Jan 27, 2019 2:49 pm
Bull Mania
Leigh vs Toulouseâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦ Toulouse by 12
Batley vs Barrowâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.. Batley by 6
Bulls vs Featherstoneâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦ Fev by 8
Rochdale vs Dewsburyâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦ Rochdale by 4
Sheffield vs Swintonâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦. Sheffield by 10
Widnes vs Halifaxâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.. Widnes by 2
York vs Torontoâ€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.. Toronto by 20
BONUS: How many drop goals will be scored in this weekâ€™s fixtures?....................... 2

