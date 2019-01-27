Reputation Points: 48 Rep Position: 70th / 77,395 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am Posts: 3027 Location: Shuddersfield
A week today and we start the season in earnest. Who's going and how do you think we'll get on? I think/hope we'll get off to a good start and edge a close game, so my scorecast is Widnes 16v18 Fax. Up The Fax!
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt. Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt. And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt, Allus do it for Thissen.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 47 guests
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.