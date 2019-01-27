WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kit Sponsorship 2019

Kit Sponsorship 2019
Post Sun Jan 27, 2019 11:10 am
Posted by BRETT-HXRLFC on Sun Jan 27, 2019 11:10 am
Not sure what peoples thoughts are about the kit sponsor this year, I realise a lot of fans are donating there well earned cash through other channels.

If you are interested in me organising this again this year, please make your pledges as normal , but if i don't raise a minimum of £150 then its not worth doing

Hope this makes sense, and i don't upset to many people

Thanks
Brett

