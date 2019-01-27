WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dec Patton

Post Sun Jan 27, 2019 10:21 am
Posted by rubber duckie on Sun Jan 27, 2019 10:21 am
Step up the man.
Now it the time to get behind Dec and give him all the encouragement and patience with it. With only 4 days to get in as much as a pre-season partnership with Austin he can.
We need to remember this before attacking every little mistake he makes.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Dec Patton
Post Sun Jan 27, 2019 10:44 am
Posted by ratticusfinch on Sun Jan 27, 2019 10:44 am
He's not spent the whole pre-season stood watching those two. He wouldve been practising with both so there an no excuses. Good luck to him, I'm not his biggest fan but have a feeling he's going to do well.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Re: Dec Patton
Post Sun Jan 27, 2019 11:05 am
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sun Jan 27, 2019 11:05 am
I get your view on Patton, RD, I really do.

