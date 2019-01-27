WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lisa meeting and quiz night

Lisa meeting and quiz night
Post Sun Jan 27, 2019 10:14 am
Posted by Dick Jones on Sun Jan 27, 2019 10:14 am
On Wednesday 6th Feb
We are having our meeting to welcome members new and old to the relaunched revamped LISA
We are having a quiz with a signed shirt as prize for the winner
Also a raffle with some fab prizes to win on the night
In attendance will be John Duffy , Gregg McNally and a few of the squad
Members free of charge non members £5
Anyone interested in having a table imbox for a price
His will be the first of many various fund raising events planned to raise money for the help to help bring in more players
