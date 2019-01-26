WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Season Tickets

Season Tickets
Post Sat Jan 26, 2019 8:12 pm
Posted by Redscat on Sat Jan 26, 2019 8:12 pm
On the eve of the new season has anyone any idea how season ticket sales have gone compared to 2018?
Post Sat Jan 26, 2019 8:52 pm
Posted by BarnsleyGull on Sat Jan 26, 2019 8:52 pm
I'm pretty sure that MC said there had been an increase in last years number.

