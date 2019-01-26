WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todayâ€™s game

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Todayâ€™s game

Post a reply
Todayâ€™s game
Post Sat Jan 26, 2019 3:27 pm
Posted by jinkin jimmy on Sat Jan 26, 2019 3:27 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 102nd / 77,395
Quiz Score: 12
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3582
Anyone else really struggling to stream this?
Re: Todayâ€™s game
Post Sat Jan 26, 2019 3:51 pm
Posted by Rogues Gallery on Sat Jan 26, 2019 3:51 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 80
Rep Position: 42nd / 77,395
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30755
Very blocky on the tv but ok on my pc.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Re: Todayâ€™s game
Post Sat Jan 26, 2019 3:55 pm
Posted by jinkin jimmy on Sat Jan 26, 2019 3:55 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 102nd / 77,395
Quiz Score: 12
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3582
Same here. Poor on tv, better on phone. Have give up anyway - atrocious conditions
Re: Todayâ€™s game
Post Sat Jan 26, 2019 3:57 pm
Posted by Edinburgh Warrior on Sat Jan 26, 2019 3:57 pm
Edinburgh Warrior User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 109th / 77,395
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 993
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
Hit and miss at times. Using a dirty hanky to clean the lens I think

Regards EW
Regards , EW

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Azul, Cbr1000rr, CM Punk, critch67, Edinburgh Warrior, exiled Warrior, Last Son of Wigan, Phuzzy, Rogues Gallery, wigginswarrior and 129 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,837,4141,39677,3954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)