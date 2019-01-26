WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Disciplinary thread

2019 Disciplinary thread
Post Sat Jan 26, 2019 10:08 am
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Sat Jan 26, 2019 10:08 am
Wigan's Jarrod Sammut is set to miss the start of the season after being given a two-match penalty notice for making contact with a referee in last Sunday's friendly at Salford.

Jake Connor has been handed a one-match penalty notice for using foul and abusive language to a match official, Hull FC say they will fight the charge.
Connor was sin-binned for dissent during his club's friendly at St Helens last weekend.
Without a doubt Connor is a very good player . However to be potentially facing a ban as a result of a charge of Grade B foul and abusive language towards a match official in a friendly , shows his flaw in the game .
He has the ilk of Ryan Bailey , likes to be portrayed as a bad boy , causes a ruckus then hides away behind the big lads , knowing his teammates will run in and have his back .
If he concentrates on his rugby he is a great asset for Hull FC , however he could also become a thorn in their side and cost them dearly .
Post Sat Jan 26, 2019 10:21 am
Posted by TheDreadnought on Sat Jan 26, 2019 10:21 am
I was hoping this was a thread for users from this forum who had been told off this week.

Feel free to add

1. TheDreadnought - PM warning.
“Yeah, I’ve been about a bit”

