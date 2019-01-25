WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Red Star Belgrade on BBC World News

Red Star Belgrade on BBC World News
Post Fri Jan 25, 2019 8:59 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Fri Jan 25, 2019 8:59 pm
Just caught this while watching in Bangkok.

The entry of Belgrade Red Star into the Challenge Cup got into the World Sports section of BBC World News. It was the last story on this program, after the Australian Open tennis, Asia Cup football, and international cricket. But it is the finale and a feel good story.

The Rugby League Challenge Cup is referred to as the world's oldest competition. "History will be made" says the BBC Sports woman compere.

The segment talks about Red Star Belgrade football club. Shots of Belgrade in winter. Then talks about opponent Millom as the oldest amateur club in rugby league.

Mark Pullen, a bearded, long haired and English accented Director of Rugby for Belgrade Red Star, is interviewed and speaks of the importance of this for expansion of rugby league in Europe.

They show the Belgrade players training. and introduce a Belgrade player who seems overcome by the upcoming occasion and calls it "a dream come true."

Finally "This is rugby league on the rise," says the BBC commentator.

Great stuff.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!

