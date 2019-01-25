WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Welcome Centre

Fri Jan 25, 2019 7:34 pm
Posted by H.G.S.A on Fri Jan 25, 2019 7:34 pm
The HGSA are pleased to announce that in conjunction with the Welcome centre in Huddersfield, we are going to be hosting a food bank donation point at the Legends bar for our first game with Salford Red Devils on Friday 1st February.
It is something we've looked at doing for a while and the welcome centre happily agreed to accept any donations we receive.
The welcome centre is an organisation based in Huddersfield who offer help and guidance to families and people in crisis, they rely mainly on donations and the goodwill of the people who can help, more details about them can be found at
http://www.thewelcomecentre.org.

So if you can donate something, however large or small it would be greatly appreciated by everyone, tinned food, packaged food that is unopened and in date are the main items that are needed, although predominantly a food bank, there are lots of things the welcome centre need, but also lots of things that they can't accept, a full list of things they will and wont accept can be found here

We will also hopefully have some fliers and posters etc for anyone who wants to get involved with the welcome centre or just to donate.
We will have a bin in situ so just drop by and drop things in, it's that easy!
We put this appeal out to not just HGSA members, but to all Huddersfield fans, Salford fans and neutrals attending the game, or for anyone who isn't going to the game but would like to donate via someone who is, or anyone who is in the area and would like to donate too.
Let us hopefully show why the Giants family and the rugby league family is so great, lets all share this, spread the word and let's all do our bit for people less fortunate!
Thank You
Every penny we raise goes towards the Academy/youth development at the Giants so please support us and help us help the club

www.giantssupporters.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/HuddersfieldSA/
https://twitter.com/HudGiantsSA

#hgsasavethedate

