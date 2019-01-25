With a week to go thought we should be having a thread for the build up?
Who will Sheens pick? Positions 1 to 5 look tricky to call? Think the pack just about picks itself. Hilariously Connor could be banned? Been laughing all day on hearing that.Appeal put in but would be surprised if succeeds as they are cracking down on abuse of refs. In a way I'd rather he and Kelly played tbh as if we do win you can see how they'll spin it. Should be an interesting build up next week and the joint press thing on Monday should be good. Anyone off here been invited?
Who will Sheens pick? Positions 1 to 5 look tricky to call? Think the pack just about picks itself. Hilariously Connor could be banned? Been laughing all day on hearing that.Appeal put in but would be surprised if succeeds as they are cracking down on abuse of refs. In a way I'd rather he and Kelly played tbh as if we do win you can see how they'll spin it. Should be an interesting build up next week and the joint press thing on Monday should be good. Anyone off here been invited?