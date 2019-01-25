WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sammut banned

Sammut banned
Post Fri Jan 25, 2019 4:53 pm
Posted by hatty on Fri Jan 25, 2019 4:53 pm
hatty
Two games for contact with referee, a great start to his career here
Re: Sammut banned
Post Fri Jan 25, 2019 5:02 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Fri Jan 25, 2019 5:02 pm
Grimmy
It takes a special kind of stupid to get banned for that during a friendly! Did anyone see the incident?
Re: Sammut banned
Post Fri Jan 25, 2019 5:05 pm
Posted by hatty on Fri Jan 25, 2019 5:05 pm
hatty
I think it was when he had a set too with Jackson Hastings. He tried to push through the ref to get to him
Re: Sammut banned
Post Fri Jan 25, 2019 5:15 pm
Posted by Wigan Peer on Fri Jan 25, 2019 5:15 pm
Wigan Peer
Ok, who had him in the sweep for first to be a numpty?... Bet who ever had Zak is a bit miffed...
Re: Sammut banned
Post Fri Jan 25, 2019 5:37 pm
Posted by Sweaty Betty's on Fri Jan 25, 2019 5:37 pm
Sweaty Betty's
Let's see how this rule is policed during the season. I am willing to bet that mitigating circumstances will apply to some! By the way, I am comfortable with a player being banned for coming into contact with the referee the same should apply to any player questioning his decisions.

