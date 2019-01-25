What would everyoneâ€™s teams be for next week then? The backline probably picks itâ€™s self but the pack and bench could be interesting with potentially Escare or Sammut taking that bench spot, think we could see something like
Hardaker
Manfredi
Sarginson
Gildart
Davies
Williams
Leuluai
Flower
Powell
Clubb
Greenwood
Farrell
Oâ€™Loughlin
Hamlin
Navarette
Bullock
Escare/Sammut
Looks a very strong team imo and easily capable of taking the two points
Hardaker
Manfredi
Sarginson
Gildart
Davies
Williams
Leuluai
Flower
Powell
Clubb
Greenwood
Farrell
Oâ€™Loughlin
Hamlin
Navarette
Bullock
Escare/Sammut
Looks a very strong team imo and easily capable of taking the two points