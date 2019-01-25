WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team for St Helens

Team for St Helens
Post Fri Jan 25, 2019 10:50 am
Posted by KingRoss11 on Fri Jan 25, 2019 10:50 am
KingRoss11
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
What would everyoneâ€™s teams be for next week then? The backline probably picks itâ€™s self but the pack and bench could be interesting with potentially Escare or Sammut taking that bench spot, think we could see something like

Hardaker
Manfredi
Sarginson
Gildart
Davies
Williams
Leuluai
Flower
Powell
Clubb
Greenwood
Farrell
Oâ€™Loughlin

Hamlin
Navarette
Bullock
Escare/Sammut

Looks a very strong team imo and easily capable of taking the two points
Re: Team for St Helens
Post Fri Jan 25, 2019 10:59 am
Posted by The Whiffy Kipper on Fri Jan 25, 2019 10:59 am
The Whiffy Kipper
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Why will Sammut be on the bench when he has been brought in to mentor Williams?, Powell is the player to miss out
Re: Team for St Helens
Post Fri Jan 25, 2019 11:04 am
Posted by Jukesays on Fri Jan 25, 2019 11:04 am
Jukesays
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Why will Sammut be on the bench when he has been brought in to mentor Williams?, Powell is the player to miss out


Where's anything been said about him only being here to Mentor Williams?
And Powell to miss out? NO Chance, and quite rightly so
Re: Team for St Helens
Post Fri Jan 25, 2019 11:04 am
Posted by KingRoss11 on Fri Jan 25, 2019 11:04 am
KingRoss11
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Why will Sammut be on the bench when he has been brought in to mentor Williams?, Powell is the player to miss out


Looking at the squad for Saturday against Barrow suggests he wonâ€™t start against Saints, think Lam has it in mind that whoever impresses the most out of Sammut/Escare will get that bench spot but might be wrong

