Which charity would you prefer to support for this year's Prediction Competition?

Poll runs till Mon Jan 28, 2019 8:43 am

Children's Heart Surgery Fund (@LGI)
0
No votes
Wakefield Hospice
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 0
Posted by coco the fullback on Fri Jan 25, 2019 8:43 am
coco the fullback
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 80th / 77,391
Quiz Score: 296
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 2222
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Try again.
For those committed to joining the predictions comp this year, please choose your preferred charity.
Two choices, open till monday.
************ LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP **************
2008 ****** mwildcat *******************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *******************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 *** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 **** Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************* Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors*********************************Chissitt********
2017 ****adelaide-giant.no9/cheshirecat57**************Chissitt********
2018 ********basher11**********************************cheshirecat57******
Posted by coco the fullback on Fri Jan 25, 2019 8:44 am
coco the fullback
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 80th / 77,391
Quiz Score: 296
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 2222
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
More details on the two charities:

https://mydonate.bt.com/charities/child ... urgeryfund

https://mydonate.bt.com/charities/wakefieldhospice
Posted by TheDreadnought on Fri Jan 25, 2019 8:53 am
TheDreadnought
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 17
Rep Position: 92nd / 77,391
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 20, 2018 1:17 pm
Posts: 255
still no luck, might be something admin need to look into.
“Yeah, I’ve been about a bit”

