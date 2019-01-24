WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2019 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 1

Post a reply
Posted by FoxyRhino on Thu Jan 24, 2019 7:11 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 100th / 77,391
Quiz Score: 384
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 3079
Location: Leeds
A new season means another year of the prediction competition

Prediction Competition 2019 Rules

Predictions will be made for the 29 weeks of Superleague matches.

Predictions should be made before the first game of the weekend kicks off, any predictions made after this will only score for any games that haven't started at the time of posting.

Correctly predict a draw: 5 points
Correctly predict the right winning team and the right margin: 3 points
Correctly predict the right winning team, but not the right margin: 1 point
Anything else: 0 points

The top 5 scorers at the end of the regular season (after 29 weeks) will be eligible for the end of season play-off prediction competition.

In the event of 2 players tying on points at the end of the regular season, the criteria for breaking the tie will be the person who has predicted the most scores exactly correct during the season.
In the event of 2 players still being tied, then the player who has had the smallest combined margin in error throughout the season will progress.

Rules for play-off competition
The play off system will mirror the structure of the play-offs (ie the person finishing first in the prediction table will get a bye in the first week of the play offs)

The usual scoring system will apply but in the event of 2 players scoring an equal amount of points, the tie-breaker will be the player with the smallest combined margin of error over the week's play-off games (the score at 80 minutes being the one used)

If this is also equal, the player who finished higher in the regular season will proceed in the competition.

The winner of the Prediction Competition Grand Final will win a 2020 Rhinos home shirt.
Posted by FoxyRhino on Thu Jan 24, 2019 7:14 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 100th / 77,391
Quiz Score: 384
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 3079
Location: Leeds
Week 1 fixtures

St Helens (STH) v Wigan (WIG)
Castleford (CAS) v Catalans (CAT)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Salford (SAL)
Hull KR (HKR) v Hull FC (HFC)
Warrington (WAR) v Leeds (LEE)
London (LON) v Wakefield (WAK)

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed above for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

For example, sample predictions for Week 1 would be in the format (nothing else apart from a 3 letter code and a number (or the word DRAW) is required).

STH 1
CAS 2
HUD 3
HKR 4
WAR 5
WAK 6

Good luck to everyone

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ALAW, binks, Carlmcfarlane, Clearwing, ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, gulfcoast_highwayman, knockon, leedsbarmyarmy, LeedsLurch, marathonman, mattsrhinos1978, rollin thunder, Superted, taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, The Ghost of '99, The Magic Rat and 199 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,836,9821,63377,3914,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)