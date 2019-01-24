Toronto Wolfpack (M.P.G winners)- Have signed some real quality, Leutele far too good for the comp.
Widnes Vikings (M.P.G runners up)- Have kept some good players, Gelling and Inu massive for them.
Toulouse Olympique - Added some real quality oversees. will push above 2 all the way.
Halifax - Have a settled squad, hard to beat at the Shay.
Featherstone Rovers - New young hungry Aus coach, if PNG and Aus lads settle well could be an outside chance.
Bradford Bulls - A season to prove, a good mix of youth and experience in signings.
Leigh Centurions - Will struggle if injuries hit, Dual-Reg with St Helens will see them compete.
Batley Bulldogs - Another team hard to beat at home, typical mid-table team.
Dewsbury Rams - As above, Wakefield Dual-Reg players could be interesting.
Swinton Lions - Good coach in in Littler, tough nugget squad.
Rochdale Hornets - Coach Carl Forster has an excellent reputation, will lift them a few places in League position
Sheffield Eagles - A season of struggle now they dont have fringe players to pick.
York City Knights - Not enough quality in signings, new stadium could spur them on up the league when ready.
Barrow Raiders - Someone has to finish bottom! Bullock & Parata big losses. PNG lads may be valuable.
Widnes Vikings (M.P.G runners up)- Have kept some good players, Gelling and Inu massive for them.
Toulouse Olympique - Added some real quality oversees. will push above 2 all the way.
Halifax - Have a settled squad, hard to beat at the Shay.
Featherstone Rovers - New young hungry Aus coach, if PNG and Aus lads settle well could be an outside chance.
Bradford Bulls - A season to prove, a good mix of youth and experience in signings.
Leigh Centurions - Will struggle if injuries hit, Dual-Reg with St Helens will see them compete.
Batley Bulldogs - Another team hard to beat at home, typical mid-table team.
Dewsbury Rams - As above, Wakefield Dual-Reg players could be interesting.
Swinton Lions - Good coach in in Littler, tough nugget squad.
Rochdale Hornets - Coach Carl Forster has an excellent reputation, will lift them a few places in League position
Sheffield Eagles - A season of struggle now they dont have fringe players to pick.
York City Knights - Not enough quality in signings, new stadium could spur them on up the league when ready.
Barrow Raiders - Someone has to finish bottom! Bullock & Parata big losses. PNG lads may be valuable.