Adrian Lam names his Wigan side to face Barrow Raiders
Warriors travel to Craven Park, Barrow on Saturday in their final pre-season fixture
Wigan face St Helens in opening BETFRED Super League Fixture next week
Wigan Head Coach Adrian Lam has named his 23-man squad to face Barrow Raiders at Craven Park on Saturday (KO, 3pm)
Adrian Lam’s side will be looking to make it three from three in their pre-season fixtures following wins against London Skolars and Salford Red Devils last week. The Warriors begin their BETFRED Super League title defence on Thursday 30th Jan away to rivals St Helens (KO, 7:45pm) and tickets are still available to travelling fans. Click HERE to get yours.
Wigan Warriors squad to face Barrow Raiders: Joe Brown, Liam Byrne, Morgan Escare, Callum Field, Liam Forsyth, Josh Ganson, Chris Hankinson, Umyla Hanley, Samy Kibula, Ben Kilner, Liam Marshall, Craig Mullen, Liam Paisley, Oliver Partington, Aiden Roden, Jarrod Sammut, Jake Shorrocks, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, Nathan Wilde, James Worthington.
For Wigan fans not making the trip north, the game will also be live on Wigan TV.
