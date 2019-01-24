A very young side announced for this game;
From the first team squad; Livett, Moran, Matt Davis, Akauola, Ellis Robson, Luis Johnson.
From the U19's 3rd year; Taylor Brown (BR), Jacob Chamberlain (prop), Jamie Abram (bit of a utility player, Wing, FB, HB), Anglin-Sheedy (Hook), Nathan Roebuck (Centre, joined last year).
From the U19's 2nd year; Jack Wright (Loose), Riley Dean (SO), Liam Brinksman (Centre), Daniel Harper (Prop), Cole Oakley (BR), Lewis Hall (Centre), Henry Collins (Wing).
From the U19's 3rd year; David Gibbons (Prop), Josh Thewliss (FB).
Gibbons was recruited from Hudds. Scholarship side at the end of last season. Thewliss was probably the outstanding player from last seasons U16's which he captained before going on to play for Eng. Youth v France in July.
It may be over analysing, but the 1st squad pick might indicate that Sita, Davis, and Livett are some way down the pecking order in Steve Price's mind.
