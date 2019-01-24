WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale Friendly 26 Jan

Rochdale Friendly 26 Jan
Post Thu Jan 24, 2019 11:55 am
Posted by Winslade's Offload on Thu Jan 24, 2019 11:55 am
A very young side announced for this game;

From the first team squad; Livett, Moran, Matt Davis, Akauola, Ellis Robson, Luis Johnson.

From the U19's 3rd year; Taylor Brown (BR), Jacob Chamberlain (prop), Jamie Abram (bit of a utility player, Wing, FB, HB), Anglin-Sheedy (Hook), Nathan Roebuck (Centre, joined last year).

From the U19's 2nd year; Jack Wright (Loose), Riley Dean (SO), Liam Brinksman (Centre), Daniel Harper (Prop), Cole Oakley (BR), Lewis Hall (Centre), Henry Collins (Wing).

From the U19's 3rd year; David Gibbons (Prop), Josh Thewliss (FB).

Gibbons was recruited from Hudds. Scholarship side at the end of last season. Thewliss was probably the outstanding player from last seasons U16's which he captained before going on to play for Eng. Youth v France in July.

It may be over analysing, but the 1st squad pick might indicate that Sita, Davis, and Livett are some way down the pecking order in Steve Price's mind.
Post Thu Jan 24, 2019 12:15 pm
Posted by Alffi_7 on Thu Jan 24, 2019 12:15 pm
I came to the same conclusion.

Thought Livett may get a run out vs Leeds with BMM and Currie seemingly unlikely to be fit. Guess we'll run with a back three of Hughes, Westwood & Clark unless I'm missing someone obvious?

I didn't really expect Sita to feature vs Leeds.
Post Thu Jan 24, 2019 12:24 pm
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Thu Jan 24, 2019 12:24 pm
no doro in this squad either.

