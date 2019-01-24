WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Success Through Spiritual Invocation

Board index Welcome to RLFANS Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) Success Through Spiritual Invocation

Post a reply
Success Through Spiritual Invocation
Post Thu Jan 24, 2019 11:54 am
Posted by nishishsandy on Thu Jan 24, 2019 11:54 am
nishishsandy Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Jan 04, 2019 9:16 am
Posts: 6
Prisoner of Oppression

Going to war against your faulty traits will be a battle to the death. Uncompromised Life Death of your negative traits, or wilting of your being.

Consider a starting point a declaration of your freedom. Make a decision, stand up to your captors and strike through the face of fear they invoke.

Your traits cannot physically hurt you, but this is what they'll have you believe. They are strong, based in habit and belief. But they are never as strong as your will.

You have a responsibility to our human race. Exercise your freedom to make the world a better place and further the advancement of our species.

Your ancestors suffered greatly so that you are here today. They didn't know it, but they gave their lives to give you yours. You will turn your back on them and the rest of the world to live out a meaningless existence?

Find your path and follow it to the end. This is not meaningless. This is how you'll give the most to our world and your world. By doing what it is you're gifted or meant to do in life, this leverage will most benefit yourself, your family and the world you live in.

Failure and self-imprisonment has much to do with your faulty primal traits. They are the source of your decisions, whereas should be the source of your decisions.

Life is complex, there are many gray areas to explore. This isn't one of them. There is only one right thing to do.





https://www.cbsecure.co.uk/uncompromised-life-review/

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: nishishsandy and 4 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL)




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,836,8541,26877,3904,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)