Posted by Last Son of Wigan on Thu Jan 24, 2019 9:20 am
The 2019 is on the horizon, I'm interested in seeing who posters are most looking forward to watching from each team in 2019.

To get the ball rolling I'll begin.

Tigers: Jake Truman (looks a handful, good emerging talent, looking forward to see how he develops)
Dragons: Sam Tomkins. Worryingly he could be awesome over in France. excited to see how he goes
Giants: Akuila Uate speed machine. Off the boil in Aus of recent years, interested to see how he goes over here.
FC: Jake Connor, seems to be coming into his own
Rhinos: Konrad Hurrell and Jack Walker. Hurrell is an entertaining wrecking ball at his best. Walker is developing into a top talent
Broncos: Them as a team, see if they can survive.
Devils: Hastings. Could be a MOS contender.
Saints: Coote, and Big Al. See how he performs after being off for so long.
Trinity: Johnston, could he be the best winger in SL in 2019?
Wolves: Blake Austin. very good in the NRL, can he make it the 'year of the wolves'?
Warriors: Zac Hardaker, on his day he's a MOS, interested to see how he goes.

