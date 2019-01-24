WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Friendly | Featherstone Rovers (A)

Friendly | Featherstone Rovers (A)
Post Thu Jan 24, 2019 12:51 am
Posted by Frosties. on Thu Jan 24, 2019 12:51 am
Think we will see a squad mixture of first team and the fringe players. Not expecting much from this as Featherstone donâ€™t look the same as they have in previous years and wonâ€™t have chance to use DR in this game.

Ashton Golding
Luke Briscoe
Harry Newman
Alex Sutcliffe
Ash Handley
Callum Mclelland
Cameron Smith
Anthony Mullally
Brad Dwyer
Mikolaj Oledzki
Owen Trout
Jack Ormondroyd
James Donaldson

Corey Johnson
Loui McConnell
Muizz Mustapha
Tom Holroyd
Dan Waite-Pullan
Josh Walters

