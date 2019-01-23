WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Objective.

Objective.
Wed Jan 23, 2019 11:00 pm
TrinTrin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
I have watched the game right through twice on our trinity TV.
Yes it was a friendly, result - win or lose not important but a win is always welcomed.
The game as a whole was not full super league speed, it was slow most of the time even on the shot clocks which were stage managed by both teams, so players & coaches have trained to slow up play ! There was even clock run downs on Gld outs !
If both these sides play at that speed against the likes of wigan, Warrington etc, they will loose ! Defence reads were quite poor, this is not being negative or moaning, it's there to see.
We were too flat when we had the ball at play the ball, we consistently did not lay deep & take the ball at speed, running ! STill it's early days but we must be ready on Feb 3rd, up the trin.
Re: Objective.
Wed Jan 23, 2019 11:03 pm
BOJ042
Cheeky half-back
our attack near line ahs to be better than last year!

1 week to go before it all starts how good is it!!!!
Re: Objective.
Wed Jan 23, 2019 11:10 pm
wrencat1873
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Disagree, especially with scrums.
Usually, there are 2/3 players from each side "injured" and half of the "coaching" staff come onto the field etc, etc.
Yes, they used up the 35 seconds for each scrum but, I didn't think that was bad.
Equally, GLD are usually far slower than they were on Tuesday.

I cant see ANY scrum being formed in much less than the 35 seconds allowed. Why would ANY defending side want to make them quicker ??
Re: Objective.
Wed Jan 23, 2019 11:16 pm
TrinTrin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Yes the mucking about has stopped but wait for the time in seconds being cut to 20 or 25 !

