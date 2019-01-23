I have watched the game right through twice on our trinity TV.
Yes it was a friendly, result - win or lose not important but a win is always welcomed.
The game as a whole was not full super league speed, it was slow most of the time even on the shot clocks which were stage managed by both teams, so players & coaches have trained to slow up play ! There was even clock run downs on Gld outs !
If both these sides play at that speed against the likes of wigan, Warrington etc, they will loose ! Defence reads were quite poor, this is not being negative or moaning, it's there to see.
We were too flat when we had the ball at play the ball, we consistently did not lay deep & take the ball at speed, running ! STill it's early days but we must be ready on Feb 3rd, up the trin.
