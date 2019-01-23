WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - injury list 2019

injury list 2019
Post Wed Jan 23, 2019 2:20 pm
Posted by GIANTSRL on Wed Jan 23, 2019 2:20 pm
here we go again!!

whos currently out , some may play next friday but from what we have heard, seen or not seen...

mcgillvary - 6-12 weeks
cudjoe - 4-5 weeks
clough - not been seen , would have expected him to play a warm up game.
o'brien - missing v wakefield, will he be ready for round 1?
roberts - named in the squad to play wakefield but didnt play... ready for round 1?
ferguson - injured, no timescale.
smith - would have expected to see him play a warm up game, not seen
jake wardle - missed wakefield game with a niggle , round 1?
holmes - in rehab
roche - not seen and you would have expected to see him play a warm up, injured?

so thats 10 out currently

hopefully get that down to 6 for round 1
