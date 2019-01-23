WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto

Post Wed Jan 23, 2019 10:46 am
Posted by PlayTheBall on Wed Jan 23, 2019 10:46 am
PlayTheBall
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue Jun 10, 2014 2:45 pm
Noting that all Toronto games will be live on Sky this season, I looked on the Toronto website to check dates and KO times.
Toronto's first 11 fixtures comprise 8 away and 3 at home.
The three 'Home' games are:
- Widnes (venue and KO TBC and played in the UK)
- Batley (venue and KO TBC and played in the UK)
- Sheffield (venue and KO TBC and played in Europe).
I assume the above is to allow Toronto to get away from their Canadian winter.

The first Home game played in Toronto is against Swinton on Sunday 28 Apr KO 14.00 (Toronto time), 19.00 (UK time). They then continue to play their remaining Home games in Toronto - all of these games after the Swinton fixture are scheduled for Saturday's with KO 13.00 (Toronto time), 18.00 (UK time).

Their last home game is against Leigh on Sat 7 Sept - Toronto will have been at home for the previous month (4 consecutive home games) whilst our boys will land with the full effects of jet lag the day before they are expected to play.

Toronto will play 8 of their last 11 games at home.

What a complete joke - the fixtures continue to be arranged around the needs and wants of Toronto. Brian Noble must be laughing his socks off at how easy it is to walk all over the numpties at the RFL.

It appears that all Championship teams will lose money this season as a result of reduced home attendances with their home game against Toronto being screened live on Sky. It also looks like these live games are proceeding with the same KO time as the other Championship fixtures on the same day - potentially reducing the attendances at all the other games also. Competing KO times aren’t allowed in football where all televised home teams also receive cash from Sky. It appears that it is OK for RL run by the muppets at Red Hall.

I sincerely hope Toronto get promoted this season and await the reaction from their opposing Super League teams when they are treated similarly in 2020.
Post Wed Jan 23, 2019 10:53 am
Posted by Brian Wood on Wed Jan 23, 2019 10:53 am
Brian Wood
Joined: Mon Sep 07, 2009 4:08 pm
Furthermore they are not taking part in the Challenge Cup which will add to their advantage in the League

