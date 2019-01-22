As any one heard the rummers i been told that pauli is out for season following injury at newcastle??
If so can we do same as cas ala gale and do we have the money to do this
I love this. When I got to the ground it started with PP having a calf strain, then a knee injury, then a knee injury that would see him missing the start of the season. By half time his career was over and he was heading home.
Now I have no idea as to PP’s current situation other than it seemed to take a drastic turn for the worst in just over forty minutes! So it must be bad.
I love this. When I got to the ground it started with PP having a calf strain, then a knee injury, then a knee injury that would see him missing the start of the season. By half time his career was over and he was heading home.
Now I have no idea as to PP’s current situation other than it seemed to take a drastic turn for the worst in just over forty minutes! So it must be bad.
Im not saying how bad it is or how true anything is just what i got told
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.