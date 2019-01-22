WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pauli pauli

Pauli pauli
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 9:31 pm
Posted by leedscat on Tue Jan 22, 2019 9:31 pm
leedscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
As any one heard the rummers i been told that pauli is out for season following injury at newcastle??

If so can we do same as cas ala gale and do we have the money to do this
Re: Pauli pauli
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 9:41 pm
Posted by FIL on Tue Jan 22, 2019 9:41 pm
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
I'm hearing it's his MCL and not his ACL and that he's out for 12 weeks ??
Re: Pauli pauli
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 9:45 pm
Posted by Willzay on Tue Jan 22, 2019 9:45 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
leedscat wrote:
As any one heard the rummers i been told that pauli is out for season following injury at newcastle??

If so can we do same as cas ala gale and do we have the money to do this


Hope not. It's a rule that pretty much allows clubs to cheat in plain sight.
Re: Pauli pauli
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 9:51 pm
Posted by vastman on Tue Jan 22, 2019 9:51 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
leedscat wrote:
As any one heard the rummers i been told that pauli is out for season following injury at newcastle??

If so can we do same as cas ala gale and do we have the money to do this


I love this. When I got to the ground it started with PP having a calf strain, then a knee injury, then a knee injury that would see him missing the start of the season. By half time his career was over and he was heading home.

Now I have no idea as to PP’s current situation other than it seemed to take a drastic turn for the worst in just over forty minutes! So it must be bad. 8)
Re: Pauli pauli
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 9:53 pm
Posted by leedscat on Tue Jan 22, 2019 9:53 pm
leedscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
vastman wrote:
I love this. When I got to the ground it started with PP having a calf strain, then a knee injury, then a knee injury that would see him missing the start of the season. By half time his career was over and he was heading home.

Now I have no idea as to PP’s current situation other than it seemed to take a drastic turn for the worst in just over forty minutes! So it must be bad. 8)

Im not saying how bad it is or how true anything is just what i got told
Re: Pauli pauli
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 9:55 pm
Posted by Big lads mate on Tue Jan 22, 2019 9:55 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Walked through the Cats bar with a leg brace on, I’m sure if it was that bad he wouldn’t be walking on it or any weight at all...... hopefully.
Re: Pauli pauli
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 9:57 pm
Posted by leedscat on Tue Jan 22, 2019 9:57 pm
leedscat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Big lads mate wrote:
Walked through the Cats bar with a leg brace on, I’m sure if it was that bad he wouldn’t be walking on it or any weight at all...... hopefully.

Hope not too bad

Think jordan deserves a place in 17 man a week on sunday by the way
Re: Pauli pauli
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 10:00 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Tue Jan 22, 2019 10:00 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
leedscat wrote:
Think jordan deserves a place in 17 man a week on sunday by the way

Totally agree with that. Thought he had a great game tonight.
Re: Pauli pauli
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 10:02 pm
Posted by vastman on Tue Jan 22, 2019 10:02 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
leedscat wrote:
Im not saying how bad it is or how true anything is just what i got told


I know you didn’t I’m just saying how it seemed to escalate over forty minutes - I actually have no idea.
Re: Pauli pauli
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 10:24 pm
Posted by Sandal Cat on Tue Jan 22, 2019 10:24 pm
Sandal Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
The medics have said he will be out around 12 weeks but PP says he will be back in 6. I guess we will have to wait and see who is right.
