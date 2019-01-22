WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Newcastle v Dons Sat 16th February 2019 2.30pm

Posted by Double Movement on Tue Jan 22, 2019 3:25 pm
The Dons game is going to be shown live on the Our League App:

https://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/sportbulls/17376060.rfl-announce-new-championship-and-league-one-broadcast-plans/

At the last Fans' Panel Meeting Carl said that if travelling fans buy their tickets from the Keepmoat for this game, the club will get a proportion of the ticket sale. That won't be the case if paying on the day at Newcastle. So if anyone is going, please get your tickets in advance. Thanks.

I watched the West Wales v Dons game on the Our League App last season. The transmission wasn't great with long periods of buffering. I missed quite a lot of the first half because of it. Let's hope the RFL have learned from last year and have an improved service in place for this season.

