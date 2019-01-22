The Dons game is going to be shown live on the Our League App:
https://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/sportbulls/17376060.rfl-announce-new-championship-and-league-one-broadcast-plans/
At the last Fans' Panel Meeting Carl said that if travelling fans buy their tickets from the Keepmoat for this game, the club will get a proportion of the ticket sale. That won't be the case if paying on the day at Newcastle. So if anyone is going, please get your tickets in advance. Thanks.
I watched the West Wales v Dons game on the Our League App last season. The transmission wasn't great with long periods of buffering. I missed quite a lot of the first half because of it. Let's hope the RFL have learned from last year and have an improved service in place for this season.
