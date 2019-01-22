WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kear's Conundrum

Board index Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Kear's Conundrum

Post a reply
Kear's Conundrum
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 12:25 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Tue Jan 22, 2019 12:25 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 178
Rep Position: 13th / 77,387
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 28988
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
On team selection I think we saw what was pretty much Kear's first team vs Batley apart from a couple of possible areas. His main conundrums for me are as follows.

Who does he pick in the centres? Webster is the big name and had looked decent - he seems to be the choice to be paired with Ryan but where does this leave Ross Oakes who always plays on the left and has looked sharper than ever this pre season? On the right I'd say Evans is first choice now that Gibson is injured.

Halfback. I think Lilley has probably got himself a starting spot but the other is between Keyes, who's had a few back problems and Chisholm who was a bit off the pace versus Hudders. I think Milnes will be backup after he got subbed on Sunday.

Second row - Who plays alongside Minchella? Storton or Farrell?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Kear's Conundrum
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 12:37 pm
Posted by thepimp007 on Tue Jan 22, 2019 12:37 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 58
Rep Position: 53rd / 77,387
Quiz Score: 432
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1766
As you say a few nice headaches for him. The biggest decision as you say for me is Oakes. Had a very impressive pre season and back to the player we were all delighted resigned upon relegation
Re: Kear's Conundrum
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 1:01 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Tue Jan 22, 2019 1:01 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 178
Rep Position: 13th / 77,387
Quiz Score: 392
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 28988
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Oakes is like a different player compared with this time last year. Seems much sharper. Centre is a really difficult position defensively and he was a bit at sea a year ago. Not now. He’s got great hands and is a real winger’s centre. Good to know that if Webster isn’t up to it for whatever reason he can come straight in.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bulliac, bullinenemyland, Cookie, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, Scarey71, Stockwell & Smales, Terry Price's knee, thepimp007 and 136 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,836,2921,59977,3874,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)