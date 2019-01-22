On team selection I think we saw what was pretty much Kear's first team vs Batley apart from a couple of possible areas. His main conundrums for me are as follows.
Who does he pick in the centres? Webster is the big name and had looked decent - he seems to be the choice to be paired with Ryan but where does this leave Ross Oakes who always plays on the left and has looked sharper than ever this pre season? On the right I'd say Evans is first choice now that Gibson is injured.
Halfback. I think Lilley has probably got himself a starting spot but the other is between Keyes, who's had a few back problems and Chisholm who was a bit off the pace versus Hudders. I think Milnes will be backup after he got subbed on Sunday.
Second row - Who plays alongside Minchella? Storton or Farrell?
