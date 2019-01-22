For those not on Facebook, Josh managed to catch up with Jamie after the open training session arranged by the Supporters Club last Saturday morning. See what Jamie had to say below:
JC: Welcome to the club Jamie, what attracted you to Keighley?
JT: I’ve got a few friends here at the club, such as Jack Miller and Benn Hardcastle, and I’ve had a year out of the game and I was sat home just twiddling my thumbs, missing the banter with the lads and still hungry to play.
I’ve played in a few charity games so I know I can still run about and Craig Lingard is a great bloke so I thought might as well come down, give it a crack and see how it goes.
JC: As a player with your experience who has played at the highest level of the game, how do you feel you can bring the younger members of the squad through and develop their games?
JT: I think if the younger lads bring their enthusiasm then I can show them what I’ve learnt over the years in my tackle technique or how to run a line.
If they want to ask my any kind of questions about the game or as I’m a qualified PT I can help the lads with what is the best food to eat before a game or any technique work in the gym then I can help them in that way.
I know I’m knocking on a bit in terms of age but once they see me play then they’ll like what they get to see.
JC: An experienced head in a young pack is always a welcome addition, how will that help the forwards going into the new season?
JT: It is a young team even though there are a few older boys in there and in this league I reckon it’s more about the speed of a team around the pitch that will win you games.
I’m not training at the moment because I put my back out last week at work lifting a big 300 litre cylinder but I’ll be back training this week but if the boys can learn to cover me on the lines I play and push with me then they’ll learn what is effective and what works in a game.
JC: You took a year out of the game, why was that?
JT: It was nothing personal, I was just getting a bit bored with the game and wanted to do some travelling because when you’re playing Rugby League you don’t get much time to do anything but train, eat, sleep, play and then recovery ahead of the next game.
I thought to myself that I’d take a year out, go see the world and now I’ve done that I feel I still have a year or two left in me so I want to crack on, help the young kids in the squad out.
Obviously Keighley are in a bit of a hole at the moment so I just want to dig in, help the club and the team and help bring these young kids through.
JC: Finally from me Jamie, what are you looking for personally going into the new season?
JT: Personally, all I’m looking to do is stay fit and healthy and help the young kids out.
Obviously I want to let my talking be done out on the field and people who have watched me play like the way I like to play.
I run hard, I tackle hard and I’m just looking to go well really and push Keighley on and hopefully towards the top of the league.
