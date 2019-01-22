WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bright sodjie

Bright sodjie
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 10:13 am
Posted by cosmicat on Tue Jan 22, 2019 10:13 am
Old trinity player from the past done for fraud with his two brothers sentenced to two years for fraudulently receiving money from a charity
Re: Bright sodjie
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 10:15 am
Posted by vastman on Tue Jan 22, 2019 10:15 am
cosmicat wrote:
Old trinity player from the past done for fraud with his two brothers sentenced to two years for fraudulently receiving money from a charity


Not of any interest to me tbh.
Re: Bright sodjie
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 10:26 am
Posted by PopTart on Tue Jan 22, 2019 10:26 am
He's not a player you associate with Trinity but I bet its mentioned in the press release.
Re: Bright sodjie
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 10:39 am
Posted by cosmicat on Tue Jan 22, 2019 10:39 am
Pt he played for trinity late 80s early 90s
Re: Bright sodjie
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 11:02 am
Posted by TrinityIHC on Tue Jan 22, 2019 11:02 am
Not such a Bright Sodje after all
Re: Bright sodjie
Post Tue Jan 22, 2019 11:48 am
Posted by TheDreadnought on Tue Jan 22, 2019 11:48 am
PopTart wrote:
He's not a player you associate with Trinity but I bet its mentioned in the press release.


In the article I read it said Trinity first haha
