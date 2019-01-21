WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shane Flanagan leaves the Sharks

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Shane Flanagan leaves the Sharks

Post a reply
Shane Flanagan leaves the Sharks
Post Mon Jan 21, 2019 9:27 pm
Posted by the artist on Mon Jan 21, 2019 9:27 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 21
Rep Position: 90th / 77,387
Quiz Score: 84
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6373
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
He's resigned over what looks like a 2014 issue when he was in contact with the club whilst banned. the nrl have put an embargo on him. however this does not apply to superleague. the significance of this is that if this story develops, any club making a poor start would be aware there is a top class coach waiting in the wings who could possibly only gain decent employment in superleague.

anyone like him in charge of their club, or alternatively not so?
The referee's indecision is final

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Beverley red, Budgiezilla, dboy, djhudds, ducknumber1, Fully, Google Adsense [Bot], Him, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Leon Ashton, little wayne69, miscreant, MorePlaymakersNeeded, rover 2000, Sal Paradise, SRV, the artist and 153 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,836,1851,64577,3874,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)