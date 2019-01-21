WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup

Post Mon Jan 21, 2019 4:58 pm
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Mon Jan 21, 2019 4:58 pm
Iâ€™ve been very critical of the RFL for some time now but I have to give credit where itâ€™s due. They seem to have secured a very good deal with Coral as sponsor of the Challenge Cup, including the womenâ€™s competition. The double header for the semi final of the menâ€™s competition will now be a triple header and will include the womenâ€™s final on the same day in a 7 figure deal.

Canâ€™t ignore this, good work at the RFL.... for a change!!
Post Mon Jan 21, 2019 5:19 pm
Posted by The_Enforcer on Mon Jan 21, 2019 5:19 pm
Pity its never been anything more than a sideshow to the Grand Final since the old Wembley was knocked down. If it was still held at the old Wembley each year, it would still be a great competition but the truth is, the new Wembley just doesnt have the magic about it that the old Wembley had and players dont have the same urge to play there, likewise fans dont have the same urge to go there.
Post Mon Jan 21, 2019 5:49 pm
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Mon Jan 21, 2019 5:49 pm
Iâ€™m not disputing that it doesnâ€™t have the same spark as it used to do. My point was that the RFL, for all their failings have secured a 7 figure sponsorship deal and for that, they deserve credit.

