Iâ€™ve been very critical of the RFL for some time now but I have to give credit where itâ€™s due. They seem to have secured a very good deal with Coral as sponsor of the Challenge Cup, including the womenâ€™s competition. The double header for the semi final of the menâ€™s competition will now be a triple header and will include the womenâ€™s final on the same day in a 7 figure deal.
Canâ€™t ignore this, good work at the RFL.... for a change!!
Canâ€™t ignore this, good work at the RFL.... for a change!!