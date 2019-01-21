WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Prices!

Mon Jan 21, 2019 12:55 pm
taxi4stevesmith
Wow. Standing up from Â£20 advance to Â£24 And match day Â£22 ton Â£27. People's thoughts?
Re: Prices!
Mon Jan 21, 2019 12:59 pm
Norman Stanley Fletcher
I blame Brexit
[watching Mackay testing the curry in the prison kitchens]
Fletcher: Course, he sees 'imself as an authority on curry, he does, on account of where he was stationed in the army.
Rudge: Where? India?
Fletcher: No, Bradford.
Re: Prices!
Mon Jan 21, 2019 1:02 pm
christopher
taxi4stevesmith wrote:
Wow. Standing up from Â£20 advance to Â£24 And match day Â£22 ton Â£27. People's thoughts?


Was inevitable, the shiny new stands cost money.
Re: Prices!
Mon Jan 21, 2019 1:06 pm
rollin thunder
the prices have been stable and low for a few years now, think it was always going to hike up at some stage.
Re: Prices!
Mon Jan 21, 2019 1:21 pm
rugbyleague88
The Emerald Suite costs Â£220+ VAT. Alternatively, you can get a table for 10 in the Emerald Suite for 9 games in the sum of Â£16k +VAT.
Re: Prices!
Mon Jan 21, 2019 1:26 pm
batleyrhino
20% price increase is pretty steep. Letâ€™s hope we start the season well and crowds are being entertained so the casual supporter keeps coming back
It's not how much talent you've got, it's what you do with it that counts.

