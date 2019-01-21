News from Aus that shane flanagan has resigned his post from the sharks over what appears to be a complicated situation that he had contact with his club whilst suspended several years ago, with the NRL issuing a breach notice on him. This means he will not be able to coach in the NRL. However nothing is stopping him taking a superleague job. Thus the pressure will be on several coaches if their clubs do not start well knowing a coach of his calibre will be waiting in the wings to possibly take over.
just saying
