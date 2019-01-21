WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shane Flanagan

Shane Flanagan
Post Mon Jan 21, 2019 12:34 pm
Posted by the artist on Mon Jan 21, 2019 12:34 pm
the artist
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
News from Aus that shane flanagan has resigned his post from the sharks over what appears to be a complicated situation that he had contact with his club whilst suspended several years ago, with the NRL issuing a breach notice on him. This means he will not be able to coach in the NRL. However nothing is stopping him taking a superleague job. Thus the pressure will be on several coaches if their clubs do not start well knowing a coach of his calibre will be waiting in the wings to possibly take over.





just saying
Re: Shane Flanagan
Post Mon Jan 21, 2019 1:15 pm
Posted by robinrovers10 on Mon Jan 21, 2019 1:15 pm
robinrovers10
Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Stick with Radford, he won you 2 challenge cups FFS. You cannot polish the turds that you have in your squad. Most sucsessful coach you've had in years.

The grass isnt always greener on the other side.

Being Australian doesnt automatically make you the right coach for you.
