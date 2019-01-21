It's that time of year again, the new season is almost upon us.
Following the great success of last year's competition, resulting in a £375 donation to Wakefield Hospice, I'm looking to see if there is interest in running the predictions league again this year with the same format (although without the super 8 rounds).
For those who haven't yet joined in the 'fun', a brief outline:
Looking for a quorum of at least 20 participants and an initial target of £200 for the nominated charity.
Payment
We ask for a donation to the chosen charity (make suggestions on here) of at least £5, with an initial target of £200.
Last year you could either pay by cash/cheque to Wrencat1873
or by debit/credit card via a BT-MyDonate page.
Hopefully, we can have a similar arrangement this year.
Fixtures
I'll post the fixtures for each round on here.
Just pick which team you think will win for each fixture through the course of the season.
So:
Round 1 Fixtures
St Helens V Wigan
Castleford V Catalans
Huddersfield V Salford
Hull KR V Hull FC
Warrington V Leeds
London V Wakefield
Just choose which team you think will win each fixture (or indicate a draw).
e.g.
St Helens
Catalans
Salford
Hull KR
Warrington
London
Scoring
You get 2 points if you're right, 0 points if you're wrong.
5 points by correctly predicting a draw
plus 2 bonus points if you predict all the fixtures correctly in one round.
You will also have 2 byes available for the season should you forget to post (worth 4 points)
Results
I'll post the points table each week.
Deadline
The deadline for posting is kick-off time for the first fixture.
You can post late, but games that have already started won't count.
There will be 6 fixtures per week in the normal season (29 Rounds). The world club challenge, Top 5 play-offs and grand final are not included in the league.
There will also be a separate knock-out cup competition included, starting when SL clubs join the challenge cup rounds, with the first round acting as a preliminary round.
If you wish to join in please indicate below.
Even better, if someone else wants to take over.... let me know (fixtures already in the spreadsheet, just a basic knowledge of excel use and an ability to copy/paste is required.
