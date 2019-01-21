WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Expressions of Interest - 2019 Predictions League

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Expressions of Interest - 2019 Predictions League

Post a reply
Posted by coco the fullback on Mon Jan 21, 2019 4:12 am
coco the fullback User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 82nd / 77,387
Quiz Score: 296
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 2214
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
It's that time of year again, the new season is almost upon us.

Following the great success of last year's competition, resulting in a £375 donation to Wakefield Hospice, I'm looking to see if there is interest in running the predictions league again this year with the same format (although without the super 8 rounds).
For those who haven't yet joined in the 'fun', a brief outline:
Looking for a quorum of at least 20 participants and an initial target of £200 for the nominated charity.

Payment
We ask for a donation to the chosen charity (make suggestions on here) of at least £5, with an initial target of £200.
Last year you could either pay by cash/cheque to Wrencat1873

or by debit/credit card via a BT-MyDonate page.
Hopefully, we can have a similar arrangement this year.


Fixtures
I'll post the fixtures for each round on here.
Just pick which team you think will win for each fixture through the course of the season.

So:
Round 1 Fixtures
St Helens V Wigan
Castleford V Catalans
Huddersfield V Salford
Hull KR V Hull FC
Warrington V Leeds
London V Wakefield

Just choose which team you think will win each fixture (or indicate a draw).
e.g.
St Helens
Catalans
Salford
Hull KR
Warrington
London

Scoring
You get 2 points if you're right, 0 points if you're wrong.
5 points by correctly predicting a draw
plus 2 bonus points if you predict all the fixtures correctly in one round.
You will also have 2 byes available for the season should you forget to post (worth 4 points)

Results
I'll post the points table each week.

Deadline
The deadline for posting is kick-off time for the first fixture. 
You can post late, but games that have already started won't count.


There will be 6 fixtures per week in the normal season (29 Rounds). The world club challenge, Top 5 play-offs and grand final are not included in the league.

There will also be a separate knock-out cup competition included, starting when SL clubs join the challenge cup rounds, with the first round acting as a preliminary round.

If you wish to join in please indicate below.

Even better, if someone else wants to take over.... 8) let me know (fixtures already in the spreadsheet, just a basic knowledge of excel use and an ability to copy/paste is required.
************ LEAGUE *******ROLL OF HONOUR ********** CUP **************
2008 ****** mwildcat *******************************************************
2009 ****** mwildcat *******************************************************
2010 ****** Yorkshireone *************************** Devil's Advocate *******
2011 ****** LG83 ************************************ I'mWakefieldTillIDie *****
2012 *** t drednowts is cumin/cheshirecat57 **** Adelaide-giant.no9 *****
2013 ******t drednowts is cumin!*********************Devil's Advocate******
2014 ********Daddycool********************************* Her in doors ******
2015 ********Chissitt********************************Dreadnaught(Little Leon)
2016 *******Her In Doors*********************************Chissitt********
2017 ****adelaide-giant.no9/cheshirecat57**************Chissitt********
2018 ********basher11**********************************cheshirecat57******

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback and 75 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,835,87272377,3874,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)