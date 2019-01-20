WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad V Huddersfield

Squad V Huddersfield
Sun Jan 20, 2019 8:55 pm
phe13
phe13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Mar 05, 2018 7:11 pm
Posts: 112
Tinirau Arona
Joe Arundel
Matty Ashurst
James Batchelor
Danny Brough
Anthony England
David Fifita
Ryan Hampshire
Keegan Hirst
Justin Horo
Tom Johnstone
Ben Jones-Bishop
Max Jowitt
George King
Danny Kirmond
Craig Kopczak
Reece Lyne
Jacob Miller
Tyler Randell
Ben Reynolds
Bill Tupou
Kyle Wood

22 players in the squad, shows the depth.
No PP, Annakin or Baldwinson.
Re: Squad V Huddersfield
Sun Jan 20, 2019 9:27 pm
Upanunder
Upanunder Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 753
No PP..

strong squad regardless, that looks like a working model for the season

fine tuning the starters an all that, looks like a proper useful friendly game if Shudds make it useful with their squad.

Users browsing this forum: 1873, BarnsleyGull, dboy, Dunkirk Spirit, nanker, PopTart, Upanunder and 148 guests

