WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goal Kicker

Board index Super League Hull KR Goal Kicker

Post a reply
Goal Kicker
Post Sun Jan 20, 2019 7:00 pm
Posted by Rubyred1 on Sun Jan 20, 2019 7:00 pm
Rubyred1 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 110th / 77,387
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 11, 2018 2:42 pm
Posts: 57
I know its only friendlies but Shaw missed a fair few the last couple of weeks and could prove costly over the season.
Do we put Hall or Drinkwater in there or stick with Shaw?
Re: Goal Kicker
Post Sun Jan 20, 2019 7:39 pm
Posted by craig hkr on Sun Jan 20, 2019 7:39 pm
craig hkr Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 61
Rep Position: 51st / 77,387
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 1733
Shaw Hall Drinkwater Mcguire Dagger Crooks Atkin Addy. All would do a job. I'd go for Hall initially. Held his nerve away at Leeds and a few long range ones have influenced results since his return. Nice problem to have for Sheens.
Re: Goal Kicker
Post Sun Jan 20, 2019 8:19 pm
Posted by His Bobness on Sun Jan 20, 2019 8:19 pm
His Bobness User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 98th / 77,387
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2006 7:21 pm
Posts: 1091
Location: Hibbing, Minnesota.
Everyone is welcome to disagree but I think the 35 second shot clock is a major factor here.

Hull FC's Sneyd admits he took over twice as long as is now allowed. It's got to make a difference to the routine.

Shaw was 100% Rovers best kicker in 2018 now he has to rush his routine and hasn't got it right yet.
I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: dull nickname, His Bobness and 66 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,835,8092,12877,3874,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.