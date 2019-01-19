WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Friendly

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Saints Friendly

Post a reply
Saints Friendly
Post Sat Jan 19, 2019 3:39 pm
Posted by ComeOnYouUll on Sat Jan 19, 2019 3:39 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 52
Rep Position: 61st / 77,384
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17991
Losing 6-28 midway throught the second half with Saints missing four goals.

Connor gone off injured.

Oh Lordy.
Re: Saints Friendly
Post Sat Jan 19, 2019 3:52 pm
Posted by ComeOnYouUll on Sat Jan 19, 2019 3:52 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 52
Rep Position: 61st / 77,384
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17991
12-28 final score. Not massively encouraging but the main concern is Jake Connor going off.
Re: Saints Friendly
Post Sat Jan 19, 2019 3:53 pm
Posted by pmarrow on Sat Jan 19, 2019 3:53 pm
pmarrow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 104th / 77,384
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Sep 04, 2006 11:39 am
Posts: 5561
Location: Hull
Interesting that the HDM has said Hulls attack has transformed since Sneyd came back onto the field. With Connor going by reports to have had a poor game you would say advantage to Sneyd.
Twitter : @TheResidentPete
Re: Saints Friendly
Post Sat Jan 19, 2019 3:54 pm
Posted by Mr. Zucchini Head on Sat Jan 19, 2019 3:54 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 47
Rep Position: 66th / 77,384
Quiz Score: 8
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 11168
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
12-28 final score. Not massively encouraging but the main concern is Jake Connor going off.


28-18

2 barge overs and a cross field kick. Not particularly encouraging.
Re: Saints Friendly
Post Sat Jan 19, 2019 4:04 pm
Posted by Bombed Out on Sat Jan 19, 2019 4:04 pm
Bombed Out Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 18
Rep Position: 95th / 77,384
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 690
pmarrow wrote:
Interesting that the HDM has said Hulls attack has transformed since Sneyd came back onto the field. With Connor going by reports to have had a poor game you would say advantage to Sneyd.


Sneyd offered no more than Connor what so ever and that wasn't a lot

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, C for Cuckoo, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, FoD FC Army, fun time frankie, Google [Bot], Hasbag, mk_fc, Mr. Zucchini Head, mwindass, paintman, pepos, Plum Bob, pmarrow, RichM, rover 2000, scarrie, shauney, weighman, Wilde 3, Windy winger and 264 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,835,4741,38777,3844,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
LEIGH
v
TOULOUSE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
FEATHERSTONE
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)