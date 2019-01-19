Like the old "if a tree falls in a forest and no-one is around to hear it, does it make a noise?" thought experiment, I suppose.
The club's build up to the new season seems to revolve almost* entirely around sending out tweets. There's next to no sign of them in Ealing and I'd guess very few people living or working here even know the club exists, let alone plays matches here, or that we're in Super League, or that we kick off in 2 weeks time.
It's not only disappointing and frustrating (although sadly predictable) but it's also just downright bizarre. Do they actually want people to come and watch them play?
*I say almost, because they did take a stand in Ealing Broadway Shopping Centre on Friday, from 11-1pm. Although I'm not sure who was around at that time, mainly housewives and the unemployed, because office workers would have been popping out for lunch just as the Broncos team was packing up for the day. But it is 'something' I suppose.
