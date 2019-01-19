WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - starting team for Toronto

starting team for Toronto
Post Sat Jan 19, 2019 9:53 am
Posted by bishops finger on Sat Jan 19, 2019 9:53 am
bishops finger
Who would you start against the Wolfpack, some players need big minutes and combinations need working on

1 Dagger. Needs to be given a go to see what stage he's at. Bags of potential so lets see it.
2 Hall
3 Keinhorst
4 Vaivai. Still our most threatening strike player
5 Shaw
6 Maguire
7 Drinkwater. Needs time with Maguire on the pitch.
8 Mulhearn
9 Lee
10 Garbutt
11 Tomkins
11 Linnet
13 Lannon. Lot of potential but needs a chance to show that.

14 Atkin. A season of utilty again IMO
15 Mose
16 Greenwood. Frontrow beckons
17 Hauraki
18 Johnson. Make or break season
19 Crooks

Its a shame where without Quinlan and Lunt but we look to have some good depth for a change.

