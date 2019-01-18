Set up your recorders to record a film called Big Ben Calling
Broadcast on the Talking Pictures Channel
Which is available on Freeview Ch81, Freesat Ch306, Sky Ch328,Virgin Ch445.
The film is scheduled to be shown this Sunday morning Jan 20 at 5-10am
This 1935 b/white film stars a very young Hughie Green
During in the film you will see Old Faithful performed probably like you have never seen before
Broadcast on the Talking Pictures Channel
Which is available on Freeview Ch81, Freesat Ch306, Sky Ch328,Virgin Ch445.
The film is scheduled to be shown this Sunday morning Jan 20 at 5-10am
This 1935 b/white film stars a very young Hughie Green
During in the film you will see Old Faithful performed probably like you have never seen before