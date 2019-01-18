WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London Broncos Away - 3rd March.

London Broncos Away - 3rd March.
Post Fri Jan 18, 2019 2:00 pm
Posted by Bert's Medal on Fri Jan 18, 2019 2:00 pm
Bit of a heads up on the ticketing situation.

London's ground at Ealing only holds around 3,200.

Tickets are not yet on sale at Wigan and the demand is likely to be high for the few tickets available.

You can buy them now online from the London Broncos' website, download them and print them off. They are priced at £23 each.
Re: London Broncos Away - 3rd March.
Post Fri Jan 18, 2019 2:27 pm
Posted by MattyB on Fri Jan 18, 2019 2:27 pm
Bert's Medal wrote:
London's ground at Ealing only holds around 3,200.



That's just ridiculous. How can that ground be classed as SL standard?
