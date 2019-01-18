Bit of a heads up on the ticketing situation.
London's ground at Ealing only holds around 3,200.
Tickets are not yet on sale at Wigan and the demand is likely to be high for the few tickets available.
You can buy them now online from the London Broncos' website, download them and print them off. They are priced at £23 each.
