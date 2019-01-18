WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tuesday

Tuesday
Fri Jan 18, 2019 12:41 pm
Gianttown
Gianttown
Looking forward to making the trip over to Wakey on Tuesday, one of my Dads days of so he's bringing me over.

Think you lot will have a strong side out but can't see it been good enough to take down this Giants side I think we'll play a similar side to what we did against Bradford... Frawley will rip it up <3, only a friendly though I guess!

Will see you all there I hope! :ROCKS:

UP THE GIANTS <3
Re: Tuesday
Fri Jan 18, 2019 1:01 pm
TheDreadnought
TheDreadnought
Don't actually think too much to Frawley, a second grade Aussie!

I was at the Bradford game... the other halfs team :lol: and didn't rate him that highly, I'd say most SL halfbacks should be orchestrating 50+ past a championship side with half a team out! :lol:
Re: Tuesday
Fri Jan 18, 2019 1:08 pm
PopTart
PopTart
I'd forgotten it was Tuesday. That is going to be a cold one.

It'll be interesting to see how Broughy goes against his replacement.
Re: Tuesday
Fri Jan 18, 2019 1:18 pm
Gianttown
Gianttown
TheDreadnought wrote:
Don't actually think too much to Frawley, a second grade Aussie!

I was at the Bradford game... the other halfs team :lol: and didn't rate him that highly, I'd say most SL halfbacks should be orchestrating 50+ past a championship side with half a team out! :lol:


yeah oreyt pal :lol: obvs don't watch that much NRL then

Frawley is twice the player Brough is hence why we moved him onto a team with a similar level of quality to him. he was ok in his time
Re: Tuesday
Fri Jan 18, 2019 1:22 pm
TheDreadnought
TheDreadnought
PopTart wrote:
I'd forgotten it was Tuesday. That is going to be a cold one.

It'll be interesting to see how Broughy goes against his replacement.


EW created a thread earlier speculating it could be called off, checked the metoffice who say no snow but going to feel like -3 according to them and due to this I won't be making the trip, made the mistake a few years ago against Fev I was bloody freezing and only had a jumper on! (my own fault) but when it's too cold I can't appreciate or concentrate on the game
