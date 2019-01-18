Looking forward to making the trip over to Wakey on Tuesday, one of my Dads days of so he's bringing me over.
Think you lot will have a strong side out but can't see it been good enough to take down this Giants side I think we'll play a similar side to what we did against Bradford... Frawley will rip it up <3, only a friendly though I guess!
Will see you all there I hope!
UP THE GIANTS <3
