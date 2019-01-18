WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game Day

Game Day
Post Fri Jan 18, 2019 12:31 pm
Posted by Gianttown on Fri Jan 18, 2019 12:31 pm
Where do you guys like to stand on game day? i usually go on my own cause mi dad works Wed-Sunday :/

Re: Game Day
Post Fri Jan 18, 2019 1:17 pm
Posted by SpainesRoadFartown on Fri Jan 18, 2019 1:17 pm
If you like to stand up and sing then the cowbell army are at the back of the kilner bank stand, the main stand tunnel side tends to be more quieieter and familys, i sit near the front of the kilner and its pretty quiet there too

