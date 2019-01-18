WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Perpignan

Perpignan
Post Fri Jan 18, 2019 9:19 am
Posted by leekerr1970 on Fri Jan 18, 2019 9:19 am
Hi, I am looking at taking my boys to the Catalan Dragons away game in March, struggling to find cheap, direct flights. Can anyone help please?

Thanks

Lee
Re: Perpignan
Post Fri Jan 18, 2019 9:23 am
Posted by Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! on Fri Jan 18, 2019 9:23 am
Lee I've booked to fly from Manchester to Barcelona. Fly on the Thursday and come back Monday only £67. You can get train or coach to Perpignan easy enough and Barca is a far better place than Perpignan obviously.
Re: Perpignan
Post Fri Jan 18, 2019 9:41 am
Posted by rollin thunder on Fri Jan 18, 2019 9:41 am
Girona (barca) is closer to french border and cheap flights to Girona on a few budget airlines. car hire relatively inexpensive drive to France. check out Norwegian airlines, great airline and again inexpensive.

