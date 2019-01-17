This could potentially be the hardest of our three pre-season games depending on the team London put out.
Ex-Hull men Jordan Abdull and James Cunningham may be playing. Ex-Sheffield man Eddie Battye could been seen at the Keepmoat again.
Richard Horne said he wants to get his best team out for this game but what that team looks like will obviously depend on the injury situation.
We may get the first indications as to which Hull players could be coming on loan and DR this season.
The weather forecast suggests a maximum of five degrees. There's only a light wind expected with a 10% chance of rain. It's going to be a chilly one!
Ex-Hull men Jordan Abdull and James Cunningham may be playing. Ex-Sheffield man Eddie Battye could been seen at the Keepmoat again.
Richard Horne said he wants to get his best team out for this game but what that team looks like will obviously depend on the injury situation.
We may get the first indications as to which Hull players could be coming on loan and DR this season.
The weather forecast suggests a maximum of five degrees. There's only a light wind expected with a 10% chance of rain. It's going to be a chilly one!