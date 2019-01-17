WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dons v London Sunday 20th January 2019 3pm

Doncaster RLFC

Posted by Double Movement on Thu Jan 17, 2019 3:32 pm
Double Movement
This could potentially be the hardest of our three pre-season games depending on the team London put out.

Ex-Hull men Jordan Abdull and James Cunningham may be playing. Ex-Sheffield man Eddie Battye could been seen at the Keepmoat again.

Richard Horne said he wants to get his best team out for this game but what that team looks like will obviously depend on the injury situation.

We may get the first indications as to which Hull players could be coming on loan and DR this season.

The weather forecast suggests a maximum of five degrees. There's only a light wind expected with a 10% chance of rain. It's going to be a chilly one!
Posted by Wilde 3 on Thu Jan 17, 2019 3:38 pm
Wilde 3
a lot more 1st teamers back in the Hull squad for our friendly on Saturday against Saints, so I think you will get a good group of players
Posted by Double Movement on Thu Jan 17, 2019 3:50 pm
Double Movement
Let's try and pick the bones out of it!

The following players are in the Hull squad for St Helens:

Masi Matongo
Hakim Miloudi
Mark Minichiello
Ratu Naulago
Mickey Paea
Cameron Scott
Jamie Shaul
Marc Sneyd
Scott Taylor
Jordan Thompson
Carlos Tuimavave
Jack Brown
Jake Connor
Jordan Cox
Matty Dawson-Jones
Bureta Faraimo
Josh Griffin
Dean Hadley
Danny Houghton
Danny Langtree
Jez Litten
Jack Logan
Sika Manu

Albert Kelly, Brad Fash and Levy Nzoungou, Josh Bowden, Chris Green, Joe Westerman, Fetuli Talanoa and Lewis Bienek are injured.

That's 31 of them accounted for!
Posted by Double Movement on Thu Jan 17, 2019 3:55 pm
Double Movement
The ones that are missing are:

Jordan Lane, Danny Washbrook, Liam Harris, Jack Sanderson, plus Charlie Graham (winger), Connor Wynne (Full back), and Kieran Buchanan (Centre)
Posted by Wanderer on Thu Jan 17, 2019 4:45 pm
Wanderer
Not sure, but assuming we can only field five, I'll take a punt on us having Buchanan, Graham, Harris, Lane and Sanderson.

