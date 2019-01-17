Will Albert Kelly have to wear head protection after the problem's he's had.Been quite a lot on the news about concussion and it seems like a problem for the future for a lot of sportsmen and women.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BESTY, Bombed Out, DABHAND, EastHullUTR, Greavsie, Homenaway, Karen, Marcus's Bicycle, Mr. Zucchini Head, Windy winger and 143 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,834,817
|1,277
|77,381
|4,559
|SET